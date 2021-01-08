Biden: Trump’s decision to skip the inauguration is, ‘a good thing’

WASHINGTON (WKOW) — President-elect Joe Biden says it’s a good thing that Donald Trump will not attend the inauguration.

“One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on. It’s a good thing — him not showing up.” Biden said Friday when answering questions from reporters.

Trump earlier in the day Friday said he won’t attend President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration on Jan. 20.

He will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successors inauguration.

In a Friday tweet Trump said, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Trump offered no clues for how he would spent his final hours in office.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.