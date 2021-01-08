Black River Falls goes on 27-8 run in the second half to defeat Westby

WESTBY, Wis. - (WXOW) - Westby led Black River Falls 30-25 at half but they stormed back to defeat the Norsemen 52-38 after a 27-8 run sparked by two quick baskets at the start of the second half.

It seemed Black River Falls came out of halftime with a spark they didn't have in the first. After a few quick baskets, they took the lead and never looked back.

They were sparked first by a quick basket from Blake Williams underneath the basket. Then just a few minutes later on a pass from Evan Anderson, Trey Cowley finished a layup to get them going.

Black River Falls quickly went on a 10-2 run and it seemed Westby couldn't come back after that. They extended their run to 27-8 and finished the game with a 52-38 win over the Norsemen.