Cashton hosts Sparta in a tough hoops matchup

CASHTON, Wis. - (WXOW) - Cashton put the first points on the board against Sparta at home but the game was competitive from the jump as the teams went back and forth in a tough matchup.

The game started with Sparta grabbing the first possession but after solid offensive rebounding and six missed layups all in about twenty seconds, Cashton finally snagged the ball away.

After a few passes around the arc, Bowdy Dempsey decided to take it himself. With a ball fake and spin move in the lane, he put Cashton on the board first. Dempsey went on to score 27 points in the contest to help propel Cashton to victory.

A quick score by the Spartans tied up the game but just a few seconds later, Presley Brueggen took it to the hoop himself and finished it to give Cashton the lead again 4-2.

Sparta wasn't giving in and they held their own over the undefeated Eagles. After another score by both teams, it was 6-4 but not for long. Brett Stuessel added two points for the Spartans to tie it up again.

Just a few minutes later, Sparta had their first lead of the game after Layden Bender hit a three but it didn't stay that way for long.

The game was competitive but Cashton went on to win it 65-60. The Eagles extended their win streak to 9 games.