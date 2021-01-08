Closed Wisconsin Capitol deflates security concerns

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Security breaches at the U.S. Capitol and statehouses around the country haven’t led to any changes at the state Capitol building in Madison. Gov. Tony Evers closed the building in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Lawmakers have been allowed to continue working in the building and the public has been allowed inside to watch their proceedings. But for the most part, the building is a silent hulk. Before the closure the building was wide open, with no security checks. Thousands of protesters occupied the building for three weeks in 2011. An Evers administration spokeswoman declined to comment on potential security upgrades. But Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley said she feels safe in the building.