Moisture in the area…

Low level moisture is still stuck in the region thanks to weak winds and a high pressure system. Skies remained cloudy, but warmer than normal. Highs today were mostly in the 20s to lower 30s. Northwesterly winds have kept the visibility a bit higher this time.

Clouds will stick around…

There won’t be much change in the overall weather situation for the next few days. Highs will stay above normal and cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will continue through the upcoming weekend. There is a possibility of more sunshine for Sunday afternoon. Cross your fingers.

Above normal weather for next week…

Readings will stay a bit above average for next this week. Highs will be mostly in the 30s. Wednesday should bring readings in the 30s to near 40 degrees. A new weather system will bring a chance of snow showers or flurries for Thursday. There is also a strong chance much colder weather will develop toward next weekend.

2020 Weather Review…

As we look back on 2020, the weather was warmer than normal, but the year turned out drier than average. Our highest temperature recorded was 97 degrees on August 26th. The lowest temperature was -16 on February 14th. The rainiest day was on August 31st with 1.98”, and our snowiest day was on February 9th when 8.5” snow fell.

