EU doubles COVID-19 vaccines order with Pfizer-BioNTech

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission says it has secured 300 million extra doses of the coronavirus Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a move that could ease criticism that the EU’s executive arm has not done enough to procure coronavirus shots for the entire bloc. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the agreement will double the number of doses already ordered by the 27-nation bloc, up to 600 million doses. The EU commission later detailed in a statement that the Commission has proposed to member states to purchase an additional 200 million doses of the vaccine, with the option to acquire another 100 million.