FBI arrests Arkansas man from photo inside Pelosi’s office

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The FBI has arrested an Arkansas man who was photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office following the storming of the Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters. An FBI spokesman says Richard Barnett turned himself in to agents at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Bentonville, Arkansas, Friday morning. He’s booked into the Washington County Detention Center in nearby Fayetteville, Arkansas, where he remained Friday night pending an initial court appearance. Authorities say the 60-year-old Gravette, Arkansas, man faces federal trespassing, disorderly conduct and theft charges.