Fierce Parenting series tackles online exploitation, trafficking

ALTOONA, Wis. (WXOW/WQOW) - With kids spending more time than ever online, a Wisconsin advocacy group offers a new resource for parents.

With January being Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the Altoona-based Fierce Freedom organization launched what it's calling its Fierce Parenting video program. The nonprofit will share a series of weekly five minute videos over the course of the next twelve months.

Each month will tackle different topics like what exploitation looks like, preventative steps parents can take, and what to do if a child has already experienced human trafficking.

There is a cost to sign up of $25 a month or $250 for the entire year.