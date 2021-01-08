Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ankeny 49, Marshalltown 44
Assumption, Davenport 52, Davenport, Central 49
Atlantic 65, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 58
Boyden-Hull 82, Sibley-Ocheyedan 47
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54
Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Clinton 28
Crestwood, Cresco 66, Oelwein 37
Decorah 65, Charles City 38
Denver 88, Aplington-Parkersburg 77
Des Moines, Lincoln 43, Ottumwa 38
East Mills 35, Sidney 29
East Sac County 66, Emmetsburg 31
Garner-Hayfield 66, North Union 32
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 60, West Sioux 47
Griswold 65, Essex 36
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 63, Hinton 55
Indianola 80, Oskaloosa 37
Lake Mills 71, Forest City 34
LeMars 65, Sioux City, West 44
Marion 53, Benton Community 31
Meskwaki Settlement School 41, GMG, Garwin 36
Nodaway Valley 64, Lenox 39
North Linn, Troy Mills 53, Springville 46
Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 54, Heartland Christian 38
Pleasant Valley 38, Bettendorf 27
Rock Valley 54, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 47
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 61, West Bend-Mallard 36
Solon 43, Beckman, Dyersville 40
South O’Brien, Paullina 50, Akron-Westfield 11
Unity Christian 59, Trinity Christian High School 33
Wahlert, Dubuque 53, Cedar Rapids, Washington 50
Waukon 80, New Hampton 52
West Branch 44, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 41
West Delaware, Manchester 56, Independence 39
West Lyon, Inwood 70, George-Little Rock 32
Western Christian 71, Storm Lake 26
Winterset 70, ADM, Adel 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 56, Tri-Center, Neola 45
AC/GC 60, Woodward-Granger 21
Akron-Westfield 54, South O’Brien, Paullina 41
Alburnett 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 37
Algona 48, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 32
Ankeny 56, Marshalltown 17
Assumption, Davenport 54, Davenport, Central 34
Atlantic 63, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 33
Bellevue 60, Northeast, Goose Lake 37
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 63, Cedar Valley Christian School 16
Bellevue West, Neb. 43, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 38
Bishop Garrigan 62, West Hancock, Britt 54
Bondurant Farrar 69, North Polk, Alleman 55
Camanche 45, Anamosa 44
Carroll 51, Carlisle 31
Cedar Falls 68, Iowa City High 58
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 60, Dubuque, Senior 45
Cedar Rapids, Washington 62, Wahlert, Dubuque 46
Center Point-Urbana 65, Williamsburg 38
Centerville 72, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 41
Central City 39, East Buchanan, Winthrop 35
Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Clinton 28
Central Elkader 55, Postville 27
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 48, Rock Valley 47
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 30
Clarksville 44, Waterloo Christian School 41
Colfax-Mingo 59, Belle Plaine 51
Creston 63, Denison-Schleswig 58
Dallas Center-Grimes 44, Pella 35
Decorah 56, Charles City 20
Denver 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 40
Des Moines, Hoover 61, Des Moines, East 34
Des Moines, Roosevelt 70, Des Moines, North 33
Dike-New Hartford 60, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 13
Eagle Grove 55, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 30
Emmetsburg 46, East Sac County 25
Forest City 54, Lake Mills 25
Fort Madison 36, Mount Pleasant 31
Gilbert 71, Boone 45
Glenwood 63, Shenandoah 17
Glidden-Ralston 77, West Harrison, Mondamin 49
Greene County 55, Saydel 42
Griswold 57, Essex 42
Grundy Center 69, East Marshall, LeGrand 31
Hinton 80, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 35
Holy Trinity 49, New London 43
Indianola 75, Oskaloosa 28
Janesville 49, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 21
Johnston 51, Waukee 45
Kingsley-Pierson 73, MVAO-CO-U 49
Knoxville 53, Albia 32
Lamoni 58, Seymour 31
LeMars 66, Sioux City, West 52
Linn-Mar, Marion 48, Epworth, Western Dubuque 37
Logan-Magnolia 47, Riverside, Oakland 22
Lynnville-Sully 51, Tri-County, Thornburg 9
Madrid 38, Ogden 17
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 67, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57
Mason City 67, Fort Dodge 47
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 63, Moulton-Udell 39
Murray 48, Moravia 34
Newell-Fonda 81, PAC-LM 50
Nodaway Valley 61, Lenox 54
North Butler, Greene 44, Rockford 28
North Fayette Valley 59, MFL-Mar-Mac 35
North Linn, Troy Mills 47, Springville 36
North Scott, Eldridge 50, Muscatine 33
North Union 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39, OT
Osage 57, Northwood-Kensett 20
Paton-Churdan 49, CAM, Anita 36
Pella Christian 55, Newton 39
Pleasant Valley 52, Bettendorf 32
Ponca, Neb. 54, Woodbury Central, Moville 41
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 53, Midland, Wyoming 35
Sheldon 55, Okoboji, Milford 43
Sibley-Ocheyedan 48, Boyden-Hull 32
Sioux Center 34, MOC-Floyd Valley 30
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50, West Bend-Mallard 33
Solon 43, Beckman, Dyersville 40
South Hamilton, Jewell 53, PCM, Monroe 29
Southeast Polk 56, Valley, West Des Moines 33
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 44, East Union, Afton 27
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 67, South Central Calhoun 55
Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33
Unity Christian 62, Trinity Christian High School 29
Van Buren, Keosauqua 46, Danville 40
Van Meter 46, Pleasantville 32
Wapello 59, Louisa-Muscatine 55
Waterloo, West 67, Iowa City West 63
Waukon 47, New Hampton 32
West Branch 66, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 29
West Sioux 43, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 24
Western Christian 72, Storm Lake 37
Winterset 49, ADM, Adel 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Siouxland Christian vs. Omaha Nation, Neb., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/