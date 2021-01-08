Healthcare works across the state receive COVID vaccine

(WXOW) - Whether it's the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine, many health officials across the nation are getting vaccinated.

So far, 200 of Tomah Health staff members have received the vaccine. Julie Anderson, an Employee Health Nurse for Tomah Health, said the vaccine is not mandatory for employees, but highly encouraged.

"The opportunity to get a vaccination to prevent the COVID illness from spreading in our community is a huge hope for the future," Anderson said. "Vaccination allows us to prevent spread and hopefully in the future get back to some normalcy."

Bridget Pfaff, the Administrative Director for Gundersen Health System, said the state of Wisconsin is still in the first wave, meaning health professionals and other community health workers are the priority.

"In the state of Wisconsin, over 123,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the last several weeks," Pfaff said. "We are using this vaccine as an emergency use operation, and because of that, we are not allowed to make it a mandatory program."

The local Mayo Clinic Health System has done 1,500 vaccinations so far. It is also not mandatory, but it is highly recommended.