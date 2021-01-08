Israel postpones Netanyahu’s trial amid virus lockdown

Israel has postponed the next hearing in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial because of a tightened coronavirus lockdown. The Jerusalem District Court says the hearing scheduled for Wednesday will be postponed indefinitely because of the number of people required to attend in person. Netanyahu has been indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust connected to three long-running investigations. He has denied any wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a “witch hunt” by political opponents. Israel went into a tightened lockdown on Friday that is expected to last for at least two weeks following a surge in cases.