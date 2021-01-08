Report: King eligible for G League Draft

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) It looks like the NBA's G League might be the next stop for former Central star Kobe King.

According to Professional Basketball Combine scouting director Jon Chepkevich, King has signed with an agent and will be eligible for the G League Draft, which is Monday.

King is one of 194 players in the NBA G League Draft pool.

It's just a three-round draft though.

It was about a year ago that King left the Wisconsin Badgers program for what he called 'personal' reasons.

He then announced he was transferring to Nebraska but never enrolled, deciding not to play college basketball at all this season.

King played 63 games at Wisconsin and was a named Mr. Basketball his senior year at Central.