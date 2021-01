GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Josh Jefferson had a career-high 25 points as Green Bay edged past Oakland 84-81 in overtime. Amari Davis had 18 points for Green Bay. PJ Pipes added 15 points and six rebounds. Jefferson made 8 of 10 shots and Green Bay posted a season-high 21 assists. Jalen Moore scored a season-high 33 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Daniel Oladapo scored a season-high 20 points and had 18 rebounds. Rashad Williams had 15 points.