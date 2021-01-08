Kind says VP and cabinet should look at 25th Amendment use for President Trump

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW/WQOW) - Representative Ron Kind believes it is time to look at the use of the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

Kind said Friday he believes the president poses multiple dangers to the country during his final days in office, and is calling for him to voluntarily step down, and have Vice President Mike Pence serve the remainder of the term.

Kind spoke to the media Friday afternoon about that possibility. "I hope the Vice-President and the remainder of the president's cabinet will seriously explore the need to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office and put Vice-President Pence in charge for the remaining 11 days."

The 3rd District Congressman said he was skeptical about drafting articles of impeachment due to the time limitation. "I'm a little worried, too, about the precedent that could be established by rushing to an impeachment formality in Congress without the due diligence, without the necessary hearings, without evidentiary fact gathering that should take place, because I'm not just thinking about today, I'm thinking about what future Congresses may do with the actions and steps that we take today," said Kind.

Kind added he hopes his Republican colleagues will take initiative to remove Trump as well, or could potentially convince the president to step down on his own accord.

Several other Representatives and Senators have called for the use of the 25th Amendment or bringing articles of impeachment against President Trump following Wednesday's attack on the U.S. Capitol.

