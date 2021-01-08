LA, Congress take divergent paths after COVID test warning

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s second-largest city said it will keep using a coronavirus test that federal regulators warned may produce false results while Congress, which has used the same test, is seeking an alternative. The different responses Thursday followed a Food and Drug Administration alert to patients and health care providers that Curative’s test could particularly produce false negatives. Those faulty results pose the biggest risk from a health perspective because people who are erroneously told they don’t have the virus can unknowingly spread it to those around them. The California-based company said it was working to address the FDA’s concerns.