La Crosse Co. Health Dept. looking for healthcare workers to help with COVID vaccinations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department is continuing to develop its process for getting vaccines to more of the community.

The plan is in its early stages so it isn't available yet to the general public. The health department said at this point, they're looking for organizations with Phase 1A healthcare workers who don't work at either Gundersen Health System or Mayo Clinic Health System.

The health department said in a news release that their goal is to create a list of those employers then "provide direct outreach when the COVID-19 vaccine is available for their employees."

They provided a link to a form for a designated contact person at each organization to fill out. When the vaccine is available to employees, someone from the health department will reach out to coordinate the vaccinations. Individuals who fall under Phase 1A and aren't connected with a local organization can also fill out the form. The health department will then connect with those people.

The health deparment gave examples of Phase 1A organizations and employees.

Behavioral health offices/clinics

Blood donation facilities

Chiropractors

Dental services including dentist, dental hygienist, dental assistants

Direct care personnel, such as people who provide direct care to patients including in their home like personal care assistant or home health worker

Emergency medical service responders (EMR) including emergency medical technician, paramedic, and all levels of EMRs

Eye clinics

Hospice workers

Independent imaging providers

Indirect care personnel such as environmental services, food/nutrition, building, and grounds maintenance workers in patient care settings

Long-term care facilities staff

Mortuary services

Nurses in community settings including school nurses and nursing assistants/aides

Pharmacist/pharmacy technician and pharmacy retail staff

Physicians, physician assistant/nurse practitioners

Physical therapy providers

Primary care clinics and physician offices

Social work, case management

Transportation services to and from health care settings for example testing sites, dialysis centers, ambulatory care

Others with direct patient care

The health department also asked that community healthcare workers and the public limit direct calls to both Gundersen and Mayo about vaccine eligibility or availability. As more information becomes available, the health deparmtent and medical facilities will share it.

The release also said that members of the public who don't meet 1A eligibility don't need to take action at this time. The health department will share more information when it becomes available.

For additional COVID-19 vaccine updates as we

move through the phases, visit the county's COVID-19 website.