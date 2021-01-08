La Crosse collecting Christmas trees starting Jan. 11

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A reminder that the City of La Crosse is collecting Christmas trees starting next week.

That's two days later than what was originally said.

The city's Refuse and Recycling Department is collecting the bare trees starting January 11. Weather permitting, they'll pick them up through January 15.

Residents who want to dispose of the trees should have them on the boulevard by 7 a.m. on the 11th.

They won't collect artifical trees or holiday lights during the collection.