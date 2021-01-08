Minnesota Marine Art Museum opens two new exhibits

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) is set to open two new temporary exhibitions this January.

The non-profit museum, located at 800 Riverview Drive, plans to feature two new art displays community members can view free of charge. Individuals can see the pieces both in person and virtually by visiting the MMAM website.

MMAM is scheduled to reopen on January 12. Residents can visit the gallery Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The first exhibit, Tony Duran: California, features photography from award-winning commercial, fashion, celebrity portrait, and architectural photographer Tony Duran. A Winona native, Duran has served as a freelance photographer all over the world.

The museum said the artist is known for his work with celebrities, as he has photographed nearly every leading star in the music, fashion, film, and television industries. Duran's photos have since appeared on hundreds of magazine covers worldwide.

In addition to celebrities, water is another common theme found in many of Duran’s pieces. According to MMAM Curator of Collections & Exhibitions Jon Swanson, Duran frequently uses beaches, pools, fountains, and showers in his photo shoots.

Duran's exhibition at MMAM combines these two elements, with photos displaying portraits of Jenifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, Sharon Stone, Jane Fonda, and dozens more on the beaches, and in the pools and baths of California. "This exhibition features some of the biggest stars in the television, film, music, and fashion industries photographed in the waters of the Golden State," said Swanson.

Individuals have the opportunity to check out Tony Duran: California anytime between January 8 and April 25. According to MMAM, the exhibit contains nudity.

MMAM said the exhibit is funded through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant. The grant was provided by a legislative appropriation from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.

Beginning January 15, community members can also see various oil and pastel paintings in Frederick D. Somers: Miracle of Waters. Born in Northfield, Minnesota, Somers pieces often reflect themes from the land, such as intimate views of grass, rocks and water reflecting light, or spacious vistas of the countryside.

Through his art, Somers seeks to share the hidden places of nature. In addition, Somers also aims to inspire others at his painting workshops in both the United States and Scandinavia. The Miracle of Waters exhibit is open to the public through April 11.

For further information about MMAM, including a full exhibition schedule and the organization's COVID-19 policies, visit the museum's website.