Minnesota reports 2,387 more COVID-19 cases, 48 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its Friday update that 48 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Twenty-nine of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

Health officials said a total of 5,620 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. MDH said 3,605 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in the update that another 2,387 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

This includes nine cases in Winona County according to MDH figures. Houston County had 16 and Fillmore County saw six new cases. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 431,944 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 33,595 health care workers, the Department said. Health officials said 16,196 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

The Department also reported approximately 49,000 COVID-19 tests in today's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 5,852,830. MDH said about 3,054,379 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials said 409,727 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

State health officials also reported on Friday that 104,226 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota. MDH said 1,191 got the vaccine in Winona County, while 424 people in Fillmore County and 284 in Houston County were vaccinated. Find more information here.

MDH also said a total of 22,617 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,742 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

