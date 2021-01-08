No visibility obstructions now but foggy days are not over

Might encounter a few patchy fog spots, but visibility will be much better than the last few days! Yet, cloud cover hangs onto the region with temperatures settling in the 20s.

With no pesky fog today, it will allow for areas of sunshine through the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s, continuing the above-average trend.

The weekend will bring in more of the same from this workweek. Foggy mornings will not be as dense, at the surface. However, the “fog cover” will act more like cloud cover throughout the mornings. A few peeks of sunshine in the afternoons but still expecting more clouds than sunshine. Sunday would be the day to look for more sunshine. Temperatures stay mild in the upper 20s.

Next week will start off with the same pattern we’re seeing into the weekend. But by the end of the week could work in precipitation chances however, the trend is still far out. So stay tuned for more updates next week.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett