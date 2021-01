ONALASKA, WIS. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Hilltoppers edged out the Sparta Spartans on Friday night with a 57-56 victory.

Emma Gamoke led the Hilltoppers in scoring with 24.

Callahan Ziebell led the Spartans in scoring with 20.

Up next, the Hilltoppers host Tomah on Tuesday, January 12th.

Sparta will play at Baraboo on Tuesday, January 12th.