Packers open playoff game to season ticket holders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers season ticket holders will be able to attend a home game for the first time in nearly a year. The team announced Thursday night that season ticket holders who opted in this summer for the chance to purchase tickets will join frontline workers and first responders for the divisional round playoff game at Lambeau Field either Jan. 16 or 17. About 6,000 tickets will be available for purchase beginning next Tuesday, Jan. 12. The Packers say the tickets will not be able to resold or transferred and that entry to the game will be via a ticket scan on the season ticket holder’s mobile device.