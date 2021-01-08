Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement

Twitter banned President Donald Trump’s account Friday, citing risks of further incitement of violence. The social platform has been under growing pressure to take further action against Trump following Wednesday’s deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Twitter initially suspended Trump’s account for 12 hours after he posted a video that repeated false claims about election fraud and praised the rioters who stormed the Capitol. Twitter’s move deprives Trump of a potent tool he has used to communicate directly with the American people for more than a decade. Twitter posted a lengthy explanation of its reasons for permanently suspending Trump’s account on its blog.