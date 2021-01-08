Sen. Jeremy Miller elected to second term as MN Senate president

MINNESOTA (WXOW) - Senator Jeremy Miller of Minnesota's 28th District is ready to lead once again.

Sen. Miller will serve his second term as the president of the Minnesota State Senate. In 2019, he became the youngest person ever to be elected as Senate President in Minnesota. The role is considered the second most powerful position in the Senate. The 37-year-old from Winona said that he's excited for another chance to lead.

"There's no question that we're coming off a very divisive election cycle. There's still a lot of division and anger in our country. My priority will continue to be bringing republicans and democrats in the House and the Senate, as well as Governor Tim Walz, together to work toward good solutions for the people of Minnesota," said Sen. Miller.

Sen. Miller is the second youngest person elected to the Minnesota Senate in the state's history. He is serving his fourth term in the District 28 State Senate seat.