Senate committee hearing on COVID relief bill scheduled for Monday

MADISON (WKOW) — The state Senate Committee on Finance has scheduled a hearing on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 relief bill that was passed earlier this week by the state Assembly.

On Thursday, in an interview with AJ Bayatpour that will air in full on this week’s Capital City Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said that GOP Senators aren’t on board with the bill in its current form.

The Assembly version of the bill would extend a number of provisions granted in the last bill the state legislature passed in April 2020.

It would continue waiving the one-week waiting period for unemployment applications, extended DWD call center hours and extended temporary rights for out-of-state health care professionals to work in Wisconsin without a state license.

The controversial measures included a prohibition on employers requiring workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, restrictions on how long school boards could implement a move to virtual learning as well as limits on local health departments’ ability to close or restrict business capacities, and grant legal immunity to businesses, local governments, and nonprofits.

A committee vote is expected to happen on Tuesday.

Capitol City Sunday airs at 9 a.m. on WXOW-TV.