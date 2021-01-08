Sentimental video tribute closes Trebek’s final “Jeopardy!”

(AP) – More than two months after Alex Trebek’s death, fans of “Jeopardy!” finally got the chance to say goodbye.

A video tribute to the host closed Friday’s episode of the quiz show, the final one that Trebek taped before pancreatic cancer claimed his life on Nov. 8.

The 90-second montage, set to Hugh Jackman singing the song “Once Before I Go,” is a lighthearted and laughter-filled remembrance showing Trebek’s changing look through his 36 years as host.

It shows Trebek with a mustache and without, dancing and verbally sparring with contestants.

It ends with Trebek saying “so long” to viewers through the decades.