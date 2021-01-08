Stay or go? After Trump-fueled riot, aides debate early exit

WASHINGTON (AP) — A steady stream of Trump administration officials are beating an early path to the exits as a protest against the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol this week. But others wrestling with the stay-or-go question are concluding that they owe it to the public to see things through to the end. President Donald Trump’s behavior in a few harrowing hours this week was a line too far for several high-profile officials serving the president. But some of Trump’s critics don’t give those in the early-exit caucus much credit for walking away from their jobs with less than two weeks left in the administration, seeing it as little more than a face-saving effort.