Taiwan welcomes controversial visit by US Ambassador Craft

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan says it welcomes the upcoming visit of a U.S. ambassador next week in the final week of the Trump administration in a move that China has already strongly warned against. The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft will visit Taipei between Jan. 13-15. That’s a week before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was sending Craft to Taiwan to show “what a free China could achieve.” It is yet another move from the Trump administration to step up its official interactions with the island. The outreach has angered China, which considers Taiwan to be part of its territory.