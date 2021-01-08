Skip to Content

Thursday's Scores

12:07 am Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Audubon 45, Ar-We-Va, Westside 44

Belle Plaine 53, North Tama, Traer 43

Bondurant Farrar 81, Boone 46

Calamus-Wheatland 81, Alburnett 69

Cherokee, Washington 68, Spencer 67

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64, Belmond-Klemme 40

Collins-Maxwell 67, Colfax-Mingo 62

Creston 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 9

Dike-New Hartford 69, West Fork, Sheffield 66

Easton Valley 68, Lisbon 20

English Valleys, North English 69, Highland, Riverside 59

Estherville Lincoln Central 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 42

Grundy Center 60, Nevada 50

Harlan 77, Red Oak 58

IKM-Manning 38, Underwood 36

Independence 55, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 48

Janesville 44, AGWSR, Ackley 24

Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Ankeny Christian Academy 56

Mason City 50, Waverly-Shell Rock 42

Murray 58, East Union, Afton 45

Nashua-Plainfield 70, Central Springs 53

Okoboji, Milford 74, Emmetsburg 48

Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 71, Sioux City, North 32

Rock Valley 60, Lennox, S.D. 45

Schuyler County, Mo. 60, Moulton-Udell 18

Shenandoah 42, Fremont Mills, Tabor 39

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 62, PAC-LM 47

Spirit Lake 61, West Lyon, Inwood 53

St. Mary’s, Remsen 66, Siouxland Christian 29

Treynor 73, Logan-Magnolia 60

Van Meter 65, Earlham 41

West Burlington 66, WACO, Wayland 39

Woodbury Central, Moville 74, Omaha Nation, Neb. 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 61, Stanton 55

ADM, Adel 62, Perry 35

AGWSR, Ackley 45, Janesville 14

Audubon 53, Ar-We-Va, Westside 30

Belle Plaine 68, North Tama, Traer 34

Calamus-Wheatland 51, Alburnett 43

Cherokee, Washington 80, Spencer 65

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 74, Belmond-Klemme 48

Dike-New Hartford 64, West Fork, Sheffield 31

English Valleys, North English 57, Highland, Riverside 50

Estherville Lincoln Central 58, Ruthven-Ayrshire 20

Falls City Sacred Heart, Neb. 53, Sidney 24

Jesup 45, Charles City 17

Lisbon 45, Easton Valley 42

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43, Mount Vernon 26

Murray 54, East Union, Afton 45

Nashua-Plainfield 43, Central Springs 27

Nevada 45, Grundy Center 39

Okoboji, Milford 33, Emmetsburg 29

Rock Valley 47, Lennox, S.D. 42

Schuyler County, Mo. 57, Moulton-Udell 11

Shenandoah 51, Fremont Mills, Tabor 46

South Hamilton, Jewell 66, Ogden 33

Treynor 48, Logan-Magnolia 41

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 79, Waukon 78, 2OT

Underwood 64, IKM-Manning 35

Vinton-Shellsburg 62, Dunkerton 14

Wapello 59, Mediapolis 49

West Burlington 60, WACO, Wayland 26

West Delaware, Manchester 56, Independence 39

West Monona 63, Tekamah-Herman, Neb. 23

Western Christian 39, Sioux City, West 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Colfax-Mingo vs. Collins-Maxwell, ppd.

