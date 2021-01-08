Skip to Content

Tomah boys with a big MVC win over ranked Aquinas

TOMAH, WIS. (WXOW) - Tomah entered Friday night's contest ranked 9th in Division Two, and Aquinas was ranked 10th in Division Four.

The Tomah Timberwolves got the big 56-34 win over the Aquinas Blugolds.

Tomah Senior, Carson Lindauer led the way with 15 points.

Up next for the T-wolves, they will travel to Holmen to play the Vikings on Monday, January 11th.

Aquinas will try to bounce back when they host La Crosse Logan on Tuesday, January 12th.

Declan Levy

