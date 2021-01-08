Tomah boys with a big MVC win over ranked Aquinas

TOMAH, WIS. (WXOW) - Tomah entered Friday night's contest ranked 9th in Division Two, and Aquinas was ranked 10th in Division Four.

The Tomah Timberwolves got the big 56-34 win over the Aquinas Blugolds.

Tomah Senior, Carson Lindauer led the way with 15 points.

Up next for the T-wolves, they will travel to Holmen to play the Vikings on Monday, January 11th.

Aquinas will try to bounce back when they host La Crosse Logan on Tuesday, January 12th.