Trempealeau Village Hall repairs begin after car goes through building wall

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. - (WXOW) - Three weeks ago, a car accident happened along 3rd Street in Trempealeau where the driver went over the curb and ended up going through the Village Hall building wall into the Trempealeau Museum.

The Trempealeau Community Heritage Society is in charge of the museum which means they have quite the mess on their hands. Steve Kiedrowski, interim President of the Trempealeau Community Heritage Society, said they began to document the damage and clean on Friday.

"There's a lot of damage here so we have our work cut out for us today, that's for sure," said Kiedrowski.

Kiedrowski said their goal was to get everything moved back away from the wall so the Village of Trempealeau could come in and do the drywalling and brickwork.

Although there is not a date set for the repairs to be complete, he hopes it is finished by Memorial Day when the museum opens for the season. They are open Saturdays and Sundays from Memorial Day to Labor Day for the community to enjoy.

Kiedrowski explained that this museum is important to the Village of Trempealeau because it preserves their history. The museum holds many things from the old high school like sporting equipment and trophies.

"People enjoy coming in here to the museum," said Kiedrowski.

He explained how the members take their own personal time to keep the museum intact and run it during operation hours. The Heritage Society began in the 1990s. Kiedrowski said they only have about 20 members but are searching for more to join.

"What's paramount with us is to preserve the past of the Village of Trempealeau and that's our goal," said Kiedrowski. "We want to keep the memory going for the next generation of people so they can come in here and see old pictures of their grandfathers or something that happened a hundred years ago."

Kiedrowski said they are taking a negative event and working to put a positive spin on it by increasing their membership numbers. He said he hopes they can keep the history going for many years to come and they need more members to do so.

If you would like to join the Heritage Society and preserve the history of Trempealeau County, you can contact Steve Kiedrowski or stop in on a weekend they are open and get a form. Right now they are offering free memberships for anyone that donates a tarp or a box.