Trump joins a select few in skipping Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s decision to skip President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration is not without precedent, though one must go back to Andrew Johnson in 1869 to find the most recent example. John Adams and John Quincy Adams also opted not to participate in a tradition that began with George Washington. Presidential historians say the tradition of outgoing presidents attending the inauguration is the “ultimate healing gesture” and also reminds potential adversaries of the nation’s strength.