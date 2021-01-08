UFC fighter accused of stabbing his 2 sisters in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed martial arts fighter is accused of stabbing his two sisters early Thursday as they slept in a spare bedroom in his apartment. An arrest report says 31-year-old Irwin Rivera told investigators a “higher power” told him to stab them. Rivera is known as “The Beast.” According to jail records, he remained in the Palm Beach County Jail early Friday on two counts of premeditated attempted murder. An arrest report says multiple neighbors and one victim called 911 early to report the stabbing at Rivera’s Boynton Beach home early Thursday morning. He was arrested hours later.