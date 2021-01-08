UK regulators approve use of 3rd vaccine against coronavirus

LONDON (AP) — Britain has authorized a coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna, the third to be licensed for use in the country. The Department of Health said Friday that the vaccine meets the regulator’s “strict standards of safety, efficacy and quality.” Britain has ordered 10 million doses of the vaccine, though it is not expected to be delivered to the U.K. until spring. So far Britain has inoculated 1,5 million people with two other vaccines.