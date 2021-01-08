UN fears ‘massive’ COVID transmission in Ethiopia’s Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations fears “massive community transmission” of COVID-19 in Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region, fueled by displacement and the collapse of health services. Humanitarian workers are finally starting to access the region two months after fighting began. A new U.N. report based on the first on-the-ground assessments confirms some of the grim concerns around Tigray’s some 6 million people since the conflict erupted Nov. 4 between Ethiopian forces and Tigray ones. The U.N. says only five out of 40 hospitals in Tigray are physically accessible. And hospitals outside the Tigray capital are “looted and many reportedly destroyed.”