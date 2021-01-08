Winona Senator elected president of the Minnesota State Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW)- Members of the Minnesota State Senate selected Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) to serve as the president of the Minnesota Senate.

This is Miller's second term as president, considered to be the second most powerful position in the Senate. Miller was first elected as Senate President in 2019, becoming the youngest senator to ever serve in that role in state history.

Miller said he is very grateful for the opportunity to once again serve as Senate president and welcomes the role's responsibility. "Though COVID will require some adjustments to our operations, I pledge that Senate proceedings will be conducted with all the honor and respect the people of Minnesota deserve," said Miller.

"I look forward to getting to work with colleagues from both parties and getting input from constituents to make the next session a productive one," he said.

RELATED: Miller keeps District 28 State Senate seat