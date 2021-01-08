Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 40 more deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 136 newly hospitalized

MADISON (WKOW) -- Forty more people were added Friday to the total of those who have died in Wisconsin because of COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 136 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,077 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 51 from the day prior.

Of those, 244 are in the ICU, up 1 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 3,474 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 7,128 negative results.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 467,069 or 93.1 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 44 people are hospitalized in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. That is eight fewer than yesterday. Three of the cases are in intensive care or two fewer than the day before.

48 new cases were announced on Friday in La Crosse County. They broke down demographically this way:

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 1,064 (+10) 7 11.14 Crawford 1,587 (+9) 13 4.86 Grant 4,238 (+11) 77 17.57 Jackson 2,445 (+6) 18 9.86 La Crosse 10,593 (+48) 63 62.14 Monroe 3,645 (+24) 25 24.86 Trempealeau 3,083 (+9) 30 13.71 Vernon 1,613 (+6) 31 (+1) 9.71

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

