BLAIR-TAYLOR, WIS. (WXOW) - The third-ranked Blair-Taylor Wildcats defeated seventh-ranked Bangor, 74-63 on Saturday.

Blair-Taylor senior, Kyle Steien had 29 points.

Bangor senior, Hank Reader led the way for the Cardinals with 16 points.

Blair-Taylor improves to 8-1 and will play at Whitehall on Monday, January 11th.

Bangor drops to 5-2 and will host New Lisbon on Tuesday, January 12th.