Blizzard covers Spain in white, brings Madrid to standstill

MADRID (AP) — An unusual and persistent blizzard has blanketed large parts of Spain with snow, blocking traffic and leaving thousands trapped in cars or in train stations and airports that have suspended all services. The capital, Madrid, and other parts of central Spain activated for the first time a red weather alert, the highest, and called in the military to rescue people from vehicles trapped on everything from small roads to the city’s major thoroughfares. The national AEMET weather agency had warned that some regions would be receiving more than 24 hours of continuous snowfall.