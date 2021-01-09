Body of pilot who died in F-16 fighter jet crash returns to Madison

MADISON (WXOW) -- On Saturday, the remains of a Wisconsin National Guard pilot who was killed during a training exercise in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, returned to Madison.

Major Durwood "Hawk" Jones died last month when his F-16 fighter jet crashed.

His unit, the 115th Fighter Wing, gave him a hero's welcome home.

As members of the unit lined both sides of the street, a processional began from the 115th Fighter Wing gate to the funeral home a short distance away.

As the hearse carrying Major Jones' casket slowly moved past, unit members solemnly saluted.

The remains were at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Air Force policy dictates that all military personnel who are killed in the line of duty are received through the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Office in Dover.

Community members were also invited to line up on sidewalks along the route.

WKOW in Madison contributed to this report.