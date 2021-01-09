Cloudy start to this weekend

Clouds will stick around…

There won’t be much change in the overall weather situation for the next few days. Highs will stay above normal and cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will continue through the weekend. There is a possibility of more sunshine for Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the 20s for today and Sunday.

Above normal weather for next week…

Readings will be warmer than normal for the week ahead. Highs will be mostly in the 30s, but Wednesday should bring readings into the 30s to near 40 degrees. The next weather system will bring a chance of snow showers or flurries for Thursday. There is also a strong chance that much colder weather will develop toward next weekend.

2020 Weather Review…

As we look back on 2020, the weather was warmer than normal, but the year turned out drier than average. Our highest temperature recorded was 97 degrees on August 26th. The lowest temperature was -16 on February 14th. The rainiest day was on August 31st with 1.98”, and our snowiest day was on February 9th when 8.5” snow fell.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden