Families take advantage of snow on the ground

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Although there isn't much snow on the ground, that didn't stop families from taking advantage of sledding opportunities at the Forest Hills Golf course.

With smiles on their faces, kids raced up and down the small sledding hill. Because so many indoor activities are limited, many are learning to take advantage of the safe outdoors.

Whether it's a popular hill or a secret spot, families have taken advantage of the mild weather while they can. For some kids, it's their first time and for others, they are almost pros but no matter how long they have been doing it, it can be fun for all ages.