Georgia’s GOP governor under fire after US Senate losses

ATLANTA (AP) — The 2020 election cycle has left Georgia’s Republican governor bruised even though he wasn’t on the ballot. The two Republican U.S. Senate candidates defeated in runoff elections Tuesday included Gov. Brian Kemp’s hand-picked appointee, Kelly Loeffler. Democrats showed new muscle in the traditionally Republican state, winning the presidency and two seats in the U.S. Senate. And now Kemp’s own party is turning against him. His acknowledgment of Democrat Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump infuriated the president, who has vowed to oppose Kemp’s reelection in 2022. Trump loyalist and Republican activist Debbie Dooley says she and others are working to recruit a Republican candidate to challenge Kemp in the primaries.