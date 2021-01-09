Green Bay man charged with 18th drunken driving offense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A 73-year-old Green Bay man has been charged with his 18th drunken driving offense, after a crash Friday that took out power lines and caused an outage. Wallace Bowers had 17 prior operating while intoxicated convictions between 1988 and 2011, but had a valid license as of Friday. During an initial court appearance, Bowers told a court commissioner he’d been sober since 2011, and he blamed medications that can interfere with the few drinks he had. Wisconsin law now requires driver’s licenses to be revoked with a 4th OWI conviction, if the the most recent was within 15 years. But Bowers’ last conviction was before the new law went into effect.