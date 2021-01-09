Skip to Content

Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet carrying 62 people has lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia’s capital on a domestic flight. Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati said the Boeing 737-500 took off from Jakarta at about 1:56 p.m. Saturday and lost contact with the control tower at 2:40 p.m. A statement released by the airline said the plane was on an estimated 90-minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia’s Borneo island. There were 56 passengers and six crew members onboard.

