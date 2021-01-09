Minneapolis officer reprimanded for speaking to press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer who criticized the department in a magazine article after the death of George Floyd has been reprimanded for speaking to the media without seeking permission. Disciplinary records made public Friday show Colleen Ryan received a letter of reprimand on Dec. 2. Records show Ryan admitted she was interviewed as an anonymous source in a June 10 article in GQ magazine. In the article, she described the department as having a “toxic” culture. Her name was released Friday under a court order that’s part of an ongoing human rights investigation into the department.