Minnesota reports 2,489 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota reported 2,489 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 43 more deaths, bringing the statewide death toll from the virus to 5,663 since the pandemic began.

The state has reported more than 434,000 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

State health officials have been watching for a possible increase in cases following holiday travel, but they have said it’s too early to draw conclusions.

Meanwhile, a group advocating for young athletes to get back to playing sports has sued Gov. Tim Walz in an effort to repeal a mandate that requires high school and youth athletes to wear masks during practices and games.

Winona County saw 17 new cases according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Houston County reported seven, with Fillmore County adding five more cases to their totals.

In all, as of Saturday, Winona County has had 3,736 cases and 45 deaths. Houston County recorded 1,280 cases and 13 deaths. Fillmore County tallied 1,169 cases and two deaths.