Newborn baby girl missing from Albany

VILLAGE OF ALBANY (WKOW) -- The Albany Police Department and the Green County Sheriff's Office are looking for a newborn baby girl and are asking for the public's help.

Authorities said their initial investigation indicates that a baby girl was born on Jan. 5 at an Albany residence, then carried from the home by the father of the newborn.

The father told the investigators he turned the infant over to an unidentified third party, an acquaintance of his, and the child has not been seen since.

Officials reported the third party was driving a gray Chevrolet Equinox.

Investigators ask Albany residents to search their properties and notify law enforcement of any unusual discoveries.

The Green County Sheriff's Office and Albany Police request that anyone that has any knowledge of anyone that has unexplained possession of a white newborn baby girl to contact the Green County Sheriff's Office dispatch center at (608)328-9400 or Green County Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-7463 or submit a tip through the Green County Crimestoppers website.

This is an active investigation.