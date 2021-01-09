No. 22 Northwestern women hold off Iowa 77-67

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Jordan Hamilton scored 19 points, Veronica Burton had 18 points and seven assists, and No. 22 Northwestern beat Iowa 77-67. Sydney Wood added 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats. The Hawkeyes closed within 66-60 with 7:01 left in the game. From there, Wood scored seven of Northwestern’s final 11 points to help the Wildcats close it out. Monika Czinano scored a career-high 28 points on 13-of-14 shooting and grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds for Iowa. Megan Meyer added 11 points and McKenna Warnock grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds.