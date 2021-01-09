Queen Elizabeth II and husband receive COVID-19 vaccinations

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II and her husband have received their COVID-19 vaccinations. Buckingham Palace officials said in a statement that the 94-year-old monarch and 99-year-old Prince Philip received their jabs on Saturday, joining some 1.5 million people in Britain who have been given the first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus. The injections were administered at Windsor Castle, where the queen and Philip have been spending their time during the lockdown in England. Royal officials said they took the rare step of commenting on the monarch’s health in order to prevent inaccuracies and further speculation.